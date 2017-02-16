Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley won't play in early spring games

Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians watches from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the first inning at Progressive Field on August 13, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: David Maxwell, Custom)

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - The Cleveland Indians are taking all precautions necessary when it comes to Michael Brantley.

On Wednesday, Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Arizona that Brantley won't be playing in any early spring training games, but is expected to be ready by Opening Day.

Michael Brantley won't be playing In the #Indians early spring training games, but counting on him being ready for season opener — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 15, 2017

Brantley missed most of the 2016 season after suffering a shoulder injury. He's had two surgeries on that shoulder in the past year.

The Indians open the Cactus League Feb. 25 with Cincinnati.

