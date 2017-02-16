WKYC
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley won't play in early spring games

WKYC 10:51 AM. EST February 16, 2017

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - The Cleveland Indians are taking all precautions necessary when it comes to Michael Brantley.

On Wednesday, Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Arizona that Brantley won't be playing in any early spring training games, but is expected to be ready by Opening Day.

Brantley missed most of the 2016 season after suffering a shoulder injury. He's had two surgeries on that shoulder in the past year.

The Indians open the Cactus League Feb. 25 with Cincinnati. 

