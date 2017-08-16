Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins game postponed, day-night doubleheader tomorrow

Right now the only thing that can stop the Cleveland Indians...is the weather.
Wednesday night's game featuring the Tribe at the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to bad weather in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
The two teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.
Tonight's game at Minnesota is postponed due to weather.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 17, 2017
We'll play a 1 pm/7 pm doubleheader tomorrow. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/SckUM9n6FQ
The Tribe has won five straight games and hold a five-and-a-half game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central Division.
