Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins game postponed, day-night doubleheader tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 16: Fans wait in the stands as rain delays the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians on August 16, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2017 Getty Images)

Right now the only thing that can stop the Cleveland Indians...is the weather.

Wednesday night's game featuring the Tribe at the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to bad weather in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The two teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

Tonight's game at Minnesota is postponed due to weather.



We'll play a 1 pm/7 pm doubleheader tomorrow. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/SckUM9n6FQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 17, 2017

The Tribe has won five straight games and hold a five-and-a-half game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central Division.

