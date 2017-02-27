Cleveland Indians motivated to make Progressive Field rock all season long: Photos

A general view of baseball and basketball fans in Gateway Plaza before Game 1 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians had not made a run to the World Series since the 1997 season and attendance numbers at Progressive Field over the last decade led some to talk about dwindling interest in the team. But when the Major League Baseball playoffs rolled around last fall, the opposite proved true.

The Indians played in front of overcapacity crowds at Progressive Field, and throughout the playoffs, they had the full support of the fans in the stands, winning every one of their home games in the American League Division and Championship series.

“They were great,” outfielder Brandon Guyer said. “I didn’t know much about the Cleveland fans, except for coming on the road when I was with the Rays, but they were amazing. They packed that place. They were loud, and the crowds I saw, that was the best playoff atmosphere that I had seen. They definitely brought it, and it was fun to play in front of that.”

Guyer was one of several new additions to the Indians during the 2016 season, as he came to the team in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1, and was not alone in embracing the home-field advantage created by the Indians.

“How they embraced us during that postseason run was unreal,” said reliever Dan Otero, who joined the Indians through a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies last December. “I lived in the Crocker Park area, and I couldn’t walk down the street without somebody noticing me and saying ‘Good luck,’ or ‘Go get ‘em tonight.’

“It’s great to have that support from the fans, and when we were at TribeFest in January, it was snowing outside, and people were in their Indians baseball gear. It’s like, ‘It’s not baseball season. It’s not the summer yet,’ and everybody already had that baseball fever, so hopefully, we can continue that momentum into the season.”

Like Guyer, the Indians acquired reliever Andrew Miller in a midseason trade with the New York Yankees, and he proved invaluable during the team’s postseason run.

Miller pitched in 10 games during the three rounds of competition, and in those 19.1 innings of work for the short-handed Indians, he struck out a Major League Baseball record 30 hitters against just five walks and 12 hits with three earned runs allowed.

“It was everything you could’ve asked for,” Miller said. “I think we saw what happened when the Cavs had success. I saw it as a visiting player. We came in a little bit after they won the NBA Championship, and there was Cavs gear everywhere.

“Then, we started to go on our run, locking up the division and getting into the playoff games, and we saw that with the Indians gear. We saw the buzz around town. When you go out to eat lunch, people recognize you and want to tell you, ‘Good luck,’ and that kind of stuff.”

By having a successful playoff run in 2016, Miller and the Indians hope Progressive Field is rocking all the way through the 2017 season.

“Obviously, having everybody in the seats, standing room and all that stuff, it’s as good as it gets,” Miller said. “They were loud. They travelled, and they were fun to play in front of. I think we’re going to see carryover, and we’re going to have that at the start of the year, and it’s going to be a blast.”

