Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees rained out in The Bronx

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees will have to wait an extra day to renew their inter-division rivalry at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

The Indians announced on Twitter that Tuesday night’s game was postponed because of inclement weather in and around New York City. Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

The doubleheader gets underway with Trevor Bauer on the mound for the 1 p.m. tilt, and the second game will follow in the late afternoon with Josh Tomlin making his return from the disabled list after suffering an injury to his left hamstring.

Bauer is 13-8 on the season with a 4.59 earned run average in 26 appearances, including 25 starts. Over 139.1 innings of work. Bauer has surrendered 149 hits, 71 earned runs and 20 home runs, but has struck out 157 hitters against 51 walks allowed.

Tomlin is 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA over 110.1 innings of work in 20 starts. He has allowed 66 earned runs, 19 home runs and 131 hits in those 20 starts.

The home run ball was very, very good to the Indians when they took on the Yankees in the first of an important inter-divisional three-game series at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

The Indians (74-56) scored their first three runs of the game on solo home runs, and those blasts, two from second baseman Jose Ramirez and one from first baseman Carlos Santana, powered Cleveland to a 6-2 victory over the Yankees (70-60).

With Minnesota idle and Kansas City losing to the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, the Indians increased their lead in the American League Central Division to seven games over the Twins and 10 over the Royals with 32 to play in the regular season.

