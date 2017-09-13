Cleveland Indians now have best odds to win the 2017 World Series

Jose Ramirez #11 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers for their 20th straight win. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Of all the attention the Cleveland Indians' historic winning streak has attracted, perhaps the most interesting has come from Las Vegas.

With the Tribe having reeled off 20 straight wins heading into Wednesday's matinee matchup with the Detroit Tigers, the WestGate Superbook has named the Indians its new favorite to win the 2017 World Series.

Per Casino.org:

At the Westgate SuperBook, Cleveland is now at 3-1 to win the Fall Classic. That correlates to a moneyline of +300, meaning a $100 wager returns $300 should the Indians win their first title since 1948. The implied odds at the SuperBook are 25 percent that Cleveland will win the World Series.

As recently as mid-August, Cleveland's World Series odds were as low as 7-1, which at the time were the fifth-best in baseball and third overall in the American League. But after having not suffered a loss since Aug. 23, the Indians' championship odds have soared as they have now passed the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) as the new World Series favorite.

With its 2-0 win over the Tigers on Tuesday, Cleveland tied the 2002 Oakland A's for the longest winning streak in baseball's expansion era. A victory on Wednesday would tie the Indians with the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest winning streak in baseball history.

