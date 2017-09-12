Cleveland Indians OF Bradley Zimmer out 6-8 weeks after hand surgery

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (17) escorts center fielder Bradley Zimmer off the field following an injury while sliding into first base against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Progressive Field. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is out six to eight weeks after having surgery to repair a bone in his left hand, the team announced prior to Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

According to the release, the Indians’ rookie center fielder had surgery Tuesday morning at the Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in Manhattan, New York. Dr. Graham performed inserted a plate and nine screws into Zimmer’s hand to internally fixate his fourth metacarpal.

© 2017 WKYC-TV