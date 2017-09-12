WKYC
Cleveland Indians OF Bradley Zimmer out 6-8 weeks after hand surgery

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 5:45 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is out six to eight weeks after having surgery to repair a bone in his left hand, the team announced prior to Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

According to the release, the Indians’ rookie center fielder had surgery Tuesday morning at the Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in Manhattan, New York. Dr. Graham performed inserted a plate and nine screws into Zimmer’s hand to internally fixate his fourth metacarpal.

