CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Francisco Lindor #12 celebrates with Jay Bruce #32 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored during the first inning on a home run by Bruce at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Winning is fun. That much, we can all agree on.

But even beyond their ongoing 22-game winning streak, there seems to be something extra enjoyable about these Cleveland Indians.

Whether it's been their postgame celebrations or affinity for arts and crafts, the camaraderie on this team has been contagious. Of course, the ample -- and historic nature -- of their winning has helped too, but the bond between these Indians seems to be built on more than just baseball."

"This is an easy team to like," said outfielder Jay Bruce. "I'm glad to be a part of it."

If there's anybody in the Cleveland clubhouse qualified to speak about the uniqueness of the team's collective personality, it's Bruce, who was acquired from the New York Mets in August in a post-deadline trade. Earlier this week, Bruce said he went from "one of the least fun situations in baseball to the most fun."

Since adding the veteran outfielder to a lineup that already included the likes of Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion, the Indians are 31-5, including their current American League record run.

It's not a coincidence either.

In 28 games with Cleveland, Bruce has been responsible for 5 home runs,19 runs batted in and an .840 OPS, which has helped allow the Indians to overcome injuries to outfielder Michael Brantley and second baseman Jason Kipnis. On Thursday, the 30-year-old provided the signature moment of his short Cleveland career, hitting the game-winning double in the 10th inning of the Indians' come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Royals to extend their winning streak to 22 games.

Bruce's heroics have helped him already earn fan favorite status, the feeling appears to be mutual.

"I'm appreciative that the fans have taken so well to me," Bruce said. "I just want to help. I just want to be a part of this. This is much, much bigger than myself."

© 2017 WKYC-TV