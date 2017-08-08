Cleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley leaves Tuesday's game due to ankle sprain

(Photo: Cleveland Indians/Twitter)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley left Tuesday's game versus Colorado in the 5th inning with an sprained right ankle.

Brantley was moving to his left on a fly ball hit to center by Mark Reynolds, then fell to the ground as Bradley Zimmer made the catch. Brantley stayed seated for a few minutes while being checked by Tribe Manager Terry Francona and members of the training staff.

He walked gingerly off the field and was replaced by Abraham Almonte.

Michael Brantley has been removed from tonight's game. We will keep you posted on his status.



Abraham Almonte takes over in LF.

Brantley is no stranger to injury problems. He missed most of the 2016 season because of shoulder surgery, and was placed on the DL earlier this year due a sprain on that same right ankle.

