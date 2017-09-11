Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer expected to miss rest of season

Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a broken hand, according to multiple reports.

Indians manager Terry Francona said after Sunday's 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles -- Cleveland's 18th straight win -- that Zimmer sustained a fractured left hand diving into first base trying to beat out a grounder.

The standout rookie has provided the offense with speed -- 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts -- and defense in the outfield since he joined the club in mid-May. He's batting .241 with a .307 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 39 RBI in 101 games.

The Indians are already playing without lefty reliever Andrew Miller, second baseman Jason Kipnis and left fielder Michael Brantley due to injuries.

With Zimmer out, the Indians have several options in center field. Rookie Greg Allen replaced Zimmer in Sunday's game. They also veterans Austin Jackson and Lonnie Chisenhall with center field experience and Tyler Naquin and Abraham Almonte on the roster.

