Cleveland Indians' P Corey Kluber named American League Player of the Week

CLEVELAND - Although the Cy Young Award won't be handed out until the conclusion of the season, Corey Kluber added to his trophy case on Monday when the Cleveland Indians starting pitcher was named the American League Player of the Week.

Kluber went 2-0 in two starts over the past week, including a complete game against the Detroit Tigers that helped extend the Indians' American League record 22-game winning streak. In his two starts, the 31-year-old struck out 17 combined batters without issuing a walk and allowed just eight hits. Of qualifying pitchers, Kluber ranked first in innings pitched, tied for first in ERA and second in strikeouts over the last week.

With a 17-4 record and a 2.35 earned run average to his credit, Kluber has a strong chance to capture his second American League Cy Young Award, having won his first after the 2014 season. Monday marked the fourth time in his career -- and the second time this season -- Kluber has been named the A.L. Player of the Week.

