Cleveland Indians P Trevor Bauer wants his stolen drone back

CLEVELAND - Somebody stole Trevor Bauer's drone.

And unsurprisingly, he wants it back.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians starting pitcher tweeted that his beloved drone -- "IronMan" -- had been taken from him at Clague Park in Westlake. Bauer proceeded to post a wanted poster for the drone, as well as a threat that if it wasn't returned, he'd be forced to build a new one.

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!😤#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

Bauer infamously hindered his performance in the 2016 postseason when he sliced open the pinky finger on his throwing hand attempting to repair a broken drone. The injury threw a wrench in the Indians' playoff rotation and even forced him to leave a game in the American League Championship series in the first inning when the cut reopened.

The infamously quirky Bauer has bounced back with a strong 2017 season, accumulating a 16-9 record to go along with his 4.28 earned run average. His availability for the postseason, however, may soon admittedly be in jeopardy if "IronMan" isn't returned to him.

