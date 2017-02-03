WKYC
Cleveland Indians pack trucks for spring training

WKYC 10:52 AM. EST February 03, 2017

CLEVELAND - It was a short offseason for the Cleveland Indians but they're getting prepped for spring training anyway.

On Friday, the team packed up its trucks to make the four-day journey to Goodyear, Arizona, From water bottles to bubble gum and Tito's infamous scooter, the trucks were filled to capacity.

Check out some photos and videos from the packing process below:

Tito's scooter gets some special treatment to ensure a safe trip:

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12 and the first full squad workout is Feb. 17.

