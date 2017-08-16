Cleveland Indians partner with Kansas City Royals to raise money for local food banks

(Photo: Getty Images)

While the Indians are currently battling the Kansas City Royals on the field for the AL Central title, the two teams are also battling off the field to benefit a good cause.

Through Monday, August 28, the Indians and Royals will compete to see which fan base can raise the most money for local food banks as part of this year's "Step Up to the Plate" campaign. All donations made through the Tribe will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while Royals donations will go to the Harvesters Community Food Network of Kansas City.

Fans can donate by either logging on to stepuptotheplate.today or by bringing money or non-perishable food items to Progressive Field during the Indians' Aug. 25-27 against Kansas City. Anyone who donates at least $20 at the stadium will receive an autographed picture of a Tribe player (while supplies last).

Pitcher Andrew Miller will serve as the team's official campaign spokesman. According to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a donation of just $1 can provide food for up to four people.

© 2017 WKYC-TV