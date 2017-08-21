WKYC
Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller leaves Monday's game with injury

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:20 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller lasted just seven pitches on Monday night before being removed due to an apparent injury during the Tribe's game with the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. 

According to the Indians, Miller re-aggravated the patellar tendonitis in his right knee. He had been on the disabled list since August 2nd due to that injury. He was activated on Friday and worked an inning in Kansas City. 

The All-Star lefty is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 48 appearances. 

The Indians also reported a second injury on Monday, this one to DH/1B Carlos Santana: (Thanks to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com/Indians.com on Twitter)

