Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is finalist for American League's Cy Young Award

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Corey Kluber may soon be able to be referred to as 'Cy Kluber' once again.

The Indians right-hander has been named as one of three finalists for the 2017 American League's Cy Young Award. Kluber, who won the award in 2014, put together a dominant regular season as he finished 18-4 with a 2.25 earned run average.

Kluber's 18 wins tied for the most in the American League. His 2.25 ERA was easily the lowest in the AL, while his 265 strikeouts were second only to Boston's Chris Sale. (Keep in mind, injuries kept Kluber to only 29 starts in 2017)

Injuries were the only thing that could stop Kluber in 2017. He was on the disabled list for all of May due to a back strain, then suffered an ankle injury in August. Kluber was clearly not himself during the American League Division Series, allowing 9 runs on 10 hits in 6.1 innings of work.

Kluber will be matched up against Sale and the Yankees' Luis Severino for the Cy Young. The official announcement will be made on November 15.

