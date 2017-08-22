Cleveland Indians place Andrew Miller, Danny Salazar on DL

Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) is checked by manager Terry Francona (second from left) and catcher Roberto Perez (55) and umpire Alan Porter (left) and a trainer. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Indians announced today they have placed relief ace Andrew Miller (patellar tendonitis) and starting pitcher Danny Salazar (elbow inflammation) on the 10-day disabled list.

The Tribe has been on a role lately, having won nine of its last 11 games to take a five and a half game lead in the AL Central. However, these injuries combined are sure to deal a significant blow to the pitching staff.

Miller (4-3, 1.65 ERA) previously missed two weeks with the same knee injury. He returned to the big leagues last Friday in Kansas City, but his velocity appeared noticeably lower during Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. After walking Mookie Betts and throwing just one pitch to Andrew Benintendi, Miller was removed from the mound, having re-aggravated his tendonitis.

Salazar's injury comes as a bit of a surprise: While he pitched poorly Sunday against the Royals (4.2 IP, 12 H, 6 ER), there were no indications of any physical problems. Salazar had been on the DL for nearly two months with elbow issues, but has gone 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA since returning in July.

It is unknown how long Miller and Salazar will be out, and the Tribe will have no choice but to carry on without them in the meantime (they did go 9-5 during Miller's first absence). To replace both on the Major League roster, the club called up third baseman Yandy Díaz and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong from AAA Columbus. The rookie Díaz is hitting .203 with three RBIs in 64 at-bats in Cleveland this year, but has been tearing it up in the minor leagues, slashing .350/.454/.460 in 85 games. Armstrong, meanwhile, has bounced up-and-down all season, and sports a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings with the Tribe.

© 2017 WKYC-TV