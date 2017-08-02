Cleveland Indians place Andrew Miller on DL; Josh Tomlin out 6 weeks

(Photo: David RIchard, USA TODAY Sports)

The Indians have placed relief ace Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list.

- RHP Adam Plutko recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

- LHP Andrew Miller placed on 10-day DL. pic.twitter.com/DYOoFhqxxT — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 2, 2017

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports Miller has tendinitis in his right knee.

LHP Andrew Miller to the 10-day DL with patella tendinitis in his right knee. RHP Adam Plutko up from Triple-A Columbus. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

In addition, starting pitcher Josh Tomlin will miss the next six weeks with a hamstring strain, according to Bastian. The team confirmed his report.

Indians: MRI confirmed mild-to-moderate left hamstring tendon strain for Josh Tomlin. Expected to miss six weeks before return to MLB games. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

Miller has been the Tribe's most reliable bullpen arm since being acquired from the New York Yankees a year ago. After taking home ALCS MVP honors last season, the All-Star has struck out 78 with a 1.67 ERA in 54 innings in 2017.

However, the left-hander struggled his last time out, hitting a batter and giving up a three-run double in the Indians' 12-10 loss to the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night.

Tomlin, meanwhile, is 7-9 this year with a 5.38 ERA. The right-hander has pitched well lately, going 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in his last four starts. He was injured in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox after tossing four no-hit innings.

While we have a timetable with Tomlin, it is not known how long Miller will be out. The Tribe recalled Adam Plutko from AAA Columbus to replace Miller for the time being. The 24-year-old has allowed three runs in just 3.2 career big league innings, all coming in 2016.

