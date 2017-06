Cleveland Indians outfielder Austin Jackson (26) makes a catch for an out during the third inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians on June 24, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Austin Jackson on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson, 30, suffered a left quad strain.

Jackson has hit .304 with a .383 OBP and .500 SLG and .883 OPS through 54 games this season.

Reliever Shawn Armstrong was recalled from AAA Columbus.

