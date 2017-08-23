Cleveland Indians place Jason Kipnis on disabled list with hamstring injury

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) connects for a solo home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. (Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

It's been that kind of a season for Jason Kipnis.

The Indians placed the two-time All-Star second baseman back on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after he strained his right hamstring running out a ground ball during Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He had just returned from the DL two and a half weeks ago after missing a month with the same injury.

Kipnis is struggling through the worst statistical season of his career, with a slash line of just .228/.285/.409 (all career-lows). Injuries have likely played a significant factor: Besides the hamstring, Kipnis also missed the first two weeks of the year with shoulder problems.

The Tribe recalled utility infielder Erik González from AAA Columbus to replace Kipnis on the roster. González has impressed during his time in the big leagues this year, hitting .263 with three defensive runs saved in 39 games.

Kipnis joins eight other Indians currently on the Major League disabled list, including outfielders Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall, starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Josh Tomlin, and relief pitcher Andrew Miller. It is unknown how much time Kipnis will miss.

