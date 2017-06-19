Cleveland Indians place Michael Brantley on 10-day DL

The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list because of ankle soreness on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list on Monday afternoon, the team announced through its official Twitter account ahead of the first of four games against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Indians placed Brantley on the disabled list because of continued soreness from an ankle sprain suffered in Kansas City earlier this season. Brantley is eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, June 26.

In 206 at-bats over 54 games this season, Brantley registered 61 hits, including 18 for extra bases (13 doubles, five home runs) with 24 runs scored, 28 RBI, 20 walks against only 35 strikeouts and seven stolen bases in eight attempts.

Brantley is batting .296 with a .360 on-base percentage and .432 slugging percentage in his first full year back after missing much of the last two seasons because of injuries.

Currently, Brantley is one of the Indians’ leaders in several offensive categories, including third in hits, fourth in doubles, fifth in both runs scored and RBI, as well as walks and batting average, and tied for first in stolen bases.

On multiple occasions last season, Brantley tried to rehabilitate a shoulder injury, something he thought was addressed with offseason surgery in November of 2015. However, every time Brantley went through the progression, he was unable to come through minor-league rehab starts without setbacks.

Brantley was officially shut down for the remainder of the 2016 season in August when he had to undergo another surgery, and watched from the dugout as the Indians made it to extra innings of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

In just 11 games with the Indians last season, Brantley registered nine hits over 39 at-bats, including two doubles, with seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. But when healthy, Brantley has shown an ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians’ franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

During that 2014 season, Brantley finished second in the American League in hits (200), third in batting average (.327) and doubles (45), fourth in on-base percentage (.385), tied for sixth in runs scored (94), seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.890), 11th in steals (23) and 12th in RBI (97).

Last week, Brantley ranked fourth among outfielders in the American League All-Star Voting, and while he was on the Paternity List over the weekend, the Indians swept the Minnesota Twins and took over first place in the AL Central Division.

With an offensive surge and solid pitching from both the starting rotation and bullpen throughout the weekend, the Indians (36-31) earned their first four-game sweep of the Twins (34-33) in Minnesota since the end of the 2013 season, and now, own a two-game edge in the division.

