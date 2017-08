Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer (4) watches as left fielder Michael Brantley (23) is looked at by a trainer after an ankle injury in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in a walk-off 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field Tuesday night.

To fill Brantley’s spot on the roster, the Indians promoted infielder Erik Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus.

