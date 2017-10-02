Cleveland Indians preparing for security concerns for playoff games

The view from outside of Progressive Field before Game 7 of the World Series (Photo: Matt Florjancic, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - After the tragedy in Las Vegas, people in Northeast Ohio might be wondering how we can prevent something like that from happening here.

Thousands will gather in downtown Cleveland later this week for Game One and Game Two of the American League Division Series. They’ll be outside, in the masses, with tall buildings surrounding the area.

The Indians released some information Monday afternoon regarding safety and security at Progressive Field for the ALDS. There are changes this year when it comes to getting into Gateway Plaza, the area between Progressive Field and The Q.

You will have to go through security check points before even entering Gateway Plaza – which is different from years past.

Everyone who enters the plaza will have to pass through one of four security check points.

Gateway Plaza will begin security activation three hours before gates open.

No vehicles will be allowed in the area.

That’s the extent of what the Indians are releasing when it comes to their security plan.

The Indians say this security plan has been in the works for weeks and this is not in response to what happened in Las Vegas.

Clevealnd Police spokesperson, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, added the following in a statement given to WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan:

"The Cleveland Division of Police has a detailed security plan in place for all large scale events, including those for Major League Baseball and Cleveland Indians home games. The Division will have many officers detailed to security of the venue and the downtown area for home games and, although tactical plans are not discussed or made available for release, these plans do include support from our law enforcement partners. Anyone planning to come downtown to cheer on the Tribe should plan for a safe event. Residents and visitors are encouraged to remain vigilant and if you “see something, say something."



© 2017 WKYC-TV