Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti 'really encouraged' by Michael Brantley's progress

The Cleveland Indians took a cautious approach to All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley’s return to the team after watching him struggle through consecutive injury-shortened seasons, but the patience has paid off, thus far.

Brantley continues to progress through his spring-training plan and has passed every test put in front of him by the organization’s medical staff.

“It’s been great,” Indians president Chris Antonetti said. “We’ve been really positive, really encouraged by the way that Michael’s met all of the checkpoints and the way he’s progressed through spring. Even at this point last year, there was still a bit of apprehension with Michael, and we’re not seeing any of that right now. In fact, he’s kind of chomping at the bit to want to do more because he’s feeling so good.

“Now, we have the responsibility to make sure that we remain thoughtful in building up his volume and putting him in a position to succeed over the long term, but Michael is in a really good spot right now, and hopefully, that will continue.”

During the 2016 season, one that ended with the organization’s first trip to the World Series in 19 years, Brantley was officially shut down in August when he had to undergo another surgery on his ailing right shoulder.

In just 11 games with the Indians last season, Brantley registered nine hits over 39 at-bats, including two doubles, with seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. But when healthy, Brantley has shown an ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

During that 2014 season, Brantley finished second in the American League in hits (200), third in batting average (.327) and doubles (45), fourth in on-base percentage (.385), tied for sixth in runs scored (94), seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.890), 11th in steals (23) and 12th in RBI (97).

“Just continue on the path that he’s on,” Antonetti said of the goal for Brantley. “Just continue to build up his volume. His swing looks to be in a really good spot. Honestly, that’s probably the last thing we worry about, what type of player he’ll be if he’s healthy because we know how hard Michael works at that and how consistent he is as an offensive player and in all facets of the game.

“Right now, it’s a question of building up volume, and if that continues to go in the right direction, then we’ll be in a good spot for the start of the season.”

Through 19 official at-bats this spring, Brantley has collected seven hits, including one home run, with three runs scored and three RBI. In addition to his .368 batting average, Brantley has a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.060 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

And the hope is that Brantley will be in the lineup when the Indians get the season started against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park next Monday night.

“That’s what we’re hoping for right now,” Antonetti said. “We’ve got to take it day by day and see how he continues to respond, but he’s responded really well each step of the way this spring.”

