Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti says Jose Ramirez's story one of perseverance

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the 2016 American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Infielder Jose Ramirez got to the Major League level with the Cleveland Indians through hard work and perseverance, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed by the organization.

After watching him put together a career year in 2016, one in which he helped lead the organization back to the World Series for the first time in 19 years, the Indians rewarded Ramirez with a five-year contract, one that holds club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“It’s a really cool story if you think back and reflect about it,” Indians president Chris Antonetti said. “He’s a guy that signed out of the Dominican Republic for not a big signing bonus, wasn’t given anything throughout his journey in the minor leagues and earned every opportunity that he had along the way.

“He’s not the biggest, most physically imposing guy, but he’s a baseball player and he’s a guy that found a way to earn that next opportunity, and he did that all the way through the minor leagues.”

Having never hit above .265 when given at least 235 at-bats in a Major League season, Ramirez smacked 176 hits, 60 of which went for extra bases, in 565 plate appearances in 2016. Along with his 44 walks, 22 stolen bases and .312 batting average, Ramirez set single-season highs in every major statistical category last year.

“He was always known as a really resilient, gritty player,” Antonetti said. “This isn’t a guy that was given opportunities time and time again. He’s earned every opportunity he’s had from the day he joined the organization.

“(He) didn’t get a lot of money signing out of the Dominican, and had to earn at-bats in the Dominican Summer League, and that’s been his approach everywhere he’s been, and he deserves a great deal of credit for that.”

Despite struggling through his first three years with the Indians, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the 2016 regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

Originally slated to play third base like he did for much of last season, Ramirez is expected to fill in at second base until All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis returns from shoulder issues that have plagued him for much of spring training.

“He always embraced that, and we’ve tried to phrase it rather than utility, it’s versatility,” Antonetti said. “It’s versatility to impact the team in a variety of different spaces. The reality is none of us are really smart enough or have a crystal ball to know where and when Major League opportunities are going to present themselves, but the more versatile a player is, the more ways he can impact the team, the better chances he has to make it to the Major Leagues.

“Now, we can use the story of Jose with other guys that we’re asking to bounce around and play different positions and explain to them that versatility is an asset, not an indictment on what your ability to impact a team is. In fact, it’s a huge asset, and Jose’s a great example of how valuable that versatility can be as you build a team.”

