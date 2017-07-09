Cleveland Indians put Jason Kipnis on DL with hamstring injury

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians hits a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a strained right hamstring.

Kipnis suffered the injury while running to first base in the third inning of the Tribe's 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. It is unknown how long the Two-time All-Star will be out.

Kipnis, who began the season on the DL with a neck injury, is batting a career-low .232 this season. Rookie Erik Gonzalez, who is batting .313 in 22 games, is expected to take Kipnis' place at second for the time being.

To take Kipnis' place on the roster, the Indians have recalled third basemen Giovanny Urshela from AAA Columbus. Urshela has spent all but four at-bats in the minors this season, where he is hitting .266 with 6 home runs and 34 RBI. The 23-year-old has a .221 lifetime batting average with 9 defensive runs saved above average in 82 career Major League games, according to baseball reference.

Urshela is expected to be available tonight when the Tribe wraps up the first half of the season on national television against Detroit.

© 2017 WKYC-TV