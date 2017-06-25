Cleveland Indians re-sign Michael Martinez

TORONTO, ON - MAY 10: Michael Martinez #1 of the Cleveland Indians bats in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Tom Szczerbowski)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have re-signed utility player Michael Martinez, the team announced Sunday.

This marks Martinez's fourth stint with the organization. He's been assigned to the team's AAA Columbus roster.

Martinez, 34, had been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in May. The Rays designated him for assignment June 19 and he declared free agency three days later.

Martinez started the season with the Indians, appearing in 14 games for a .364 batting average.

