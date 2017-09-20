Cleveland Indians reach two million tickets sold for 2017 season, first time since 2008

The Cleveland Indians reached the two-million mark in tickets sold for the 2017 season, a first for the club since 2008. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Being the defending American League champions, pushing the Chicago Cubs to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and having an AL-record 22-game winning streak over the stretch run of the regular season all have their benefits, and the Cleveland Indians have seen those at the box office.

The Indians announced Wednesday morning that they have reached two million tickets sold for the season, a first for the franchise since 2008.

The Indians have seen a per-game jump in attendance of almost 30 percent from the 2016 season and nearly 42 percent from 2015.

In addition to the boon at the box office, the Indians have seen significant jumps in television and radio viewership numbers.

The Indians have reached an 8.23 household rating on SportsTime Ohio, which is a 26 percent increase over 2016’s 6.53 HH full-year rating. Throughout the month of September, the Indians have an 11.7 HH rating, doubling the totals from a season ago.

Sunday’s post-game show, which featured the celebration from winning the American League Central Division Championship, earned a 9.47 household rating.

The Indians are drawing a 6.0 rating for their radio broadcasts, up 18 percent from last year’s 5.1 totals.

Behind a standout start from pitcher Mike Clevinger and timely hitting, the Indians (94-57) earned a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels (76-74) at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California, Tuesday night.

Currently, the Indians are 49-27 away from Progressive Field this season and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Houston Astros in the race for the best record in the American League. The Indians trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-55) for the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

After their west-coast trip, the Indians will return to Progressive Field for a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 26-28) and Chicago White Sox (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) to end the regular season before their first return trip to the postseason since the 1998-1999 seasons.

