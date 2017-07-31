Cleveland Indians reacquire relief pitcher Joe Smith in trade

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 18: Joe Smith #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws an eighth inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It was no secret the Cleveland Indians were interested in adding bullpen help by baseball's 4.p.m trade deadline. And in order to do so, the Tribe opted to bring back a familiar name.

The Indians announced on Monday that they have traded for relief pitcher Joe Smith, who spent five seasons with the club from 2009-13. In reacquiring Smith, Cleveland sends 23-year-old left-hander Thomas Pannone and 19-year-old second baseman Samad Taylor to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Neither prospect was ranked within the top 30 of the Indians' organization.

Smith, who left Cleveland to sign a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, was traded to the Chicago Cubs a year ago, but didn't appear in any games during the team's World Series-winning postseason run. This season, the Cincinnati native and Wright State product has made 38 appearances and accumulated a 3.28 ERA with the Blue Jays, who he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with last offseason.

The 33-year-old Smith lays claim to a 44-28 record and 2.95 ERA over the course of his 11-year pro career. He is married to Vermillion, Ohio, native and CBS Sports sideline reporter Allie LaForce, who celebrated her husband's return to Northeast Ohio with a series of tweets on Monday afternoon.

CLEVELAND🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼 We are coming home baby!! Thank you @Indians 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @JSThree8 I can't stop crying!! — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) July 31, 2017

God is always amazing. Today He blew my mind. So thankful to get to go home. Thank you @Indians & @JSThree8 ❤️🙏🏼 — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) July 31, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV