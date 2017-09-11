Cleveland Indians roll to 19th straight win with 11-0 victory over Detroit Tigers: PHOTOS

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) slides into third with a three-run triple during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians continue winning at an historic pace.

The Indians (88-56) pounded out 11 hits and pushed across 11 runs, including seven over the first four innings of play, and along with another solid start from pitcher Carlos Carrasco, rode that momentum to an 11-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field Monday night.

With the win over the Tigers (60-83), the Indians reduced their “Magic Number” to clinch their second straight American League Central Division Championship and trip to the MLB Playoffs to six and pushed their lead over the Minnesota Twins in the standings to 13.5 games.

The Indians got on the board with five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

First baseman Carlos Santana led off with a five-pitch walk, and then, moved over to second base when third baseman Yandy Diaz smacked a single to left field. Catcher Yan Gomes brought in the first run of the game when he singled to center field and drove in Santana.

Center fielder Greg Allen loaded the bases when he hustled out a bunt single to third base, and shortstop Francisco Lindor cleared them in short order when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Tigers starter Myles Jaye to right-center field and motored his way to a three-run triple.

Later in the inning, Lindor scored when second baseman Jose Ramirez lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to center field.

The Indians added another two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lindor got on base with a one-out single to right field, and two batters later, Ramirez smashed Jaye’s first offering over the wall in right for his 26th home run of the season, which gave the Indians a 7-0 lead against the Tigers.

Against Detroit reliever Zac Reininger in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lindor grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice and pushed across Diaz, who led off the frame with a single and moved to up to third base on an infield single from Gomes, as well as a fly out from Allen.

The Indians scored their ninth run of the game when Diaz drove in reserve designated hitter Abraham Almonte with an RBI fielder’s choice to second base in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Indians tallied their 10th and 11th runs of the game when replacement infielder Erik Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch from Tigers reliever Jairo Labourt, and then, outfielder Brandon Guyer hit a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in Almonte in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Over six innings of work, Carrasco scattered seven hits and one walk, and struck out nine Tigers hitters on the way to his 15th win of the season. Carrasco is tied with Corey Kluber for the second-most wins on the team, behind only Trevor Bauer, who won his 16th game of the season on Sunday night.

In relief of Carrasco, former starter Danny Salazar allowed just one hit and struck out one batter over two innings against the Tigers.

