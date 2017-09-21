Cleveland Indians rookies transform into superheroes: Here's why

(Photo: Cleveland Indians / Twitter)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It’s a bird. It’s a plane.

No, it’s the Cleveland Indians rookies.

Tribe rookies and first-year players carried out an annual ritual Thursday on their flight to Seattle.

They were forced to wear superhero costumes and pose for photos.

Some of the costumes included Tyler Olson as Spider-Man and EriC Gonzalez as Captain America.

The team's Twitter account said the flight was in "good hands!"

It comes off their sweep of the Angels in Anaheim.

Superman=Gio

Spidey=Olson

Flash=Mejia

Thor=Clev

Yandy=Yandy

Iron Man=Merritt

Deadpool=Allen

Black Hole=Goody

Batman=Naquin

Cpt America=Gonzo — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 22, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV