Cleveland Indians rookies transform into superheroes: Here's why

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It’s a bird. It’s a plane.
No, it’s the Cleveland Indians rookies.
Tribe rookies and first-year players carried out an annual ritual Thursday on their flight to Seattle.
They were forced to wear superhero costumes and pose for photos.
Some of the costumes included Tyler Olson as Spider-Man and EriC Gonzalez as Captain America.
The team's Twitter account said the flight was in "good hands!"
It comes off their sweep of the Angels in Anaheim.
Superman=Gio— AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 22, 2017
Spidey=Olson
Flash=Mejia
Thor=Clev
Yandy=Yandy
Iron Man=Merritt
Deadpool=Allen
Black Hole=Goody
Batman=Naquin
Cpt America=Gonzo
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs