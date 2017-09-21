WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

Cleveland Indians rookies transform into superheroes: Here's why

WKYC 6:30 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It’s a bird. It’s a plane.

No, it’s the Cleveland Indians rookies.

Tribe rookies and first-year players carried out an annual ritual Thursday on their flight to Seattle.

They were forced to wear superhero costumes and pose for photos.

Some of the costumes included Tyler Olson as Spider-Man and EriC Gonzalez as Captain America.

The team's Twitter account said the flight was in "good hands!"

It comes off their sweep of the Angels in Anaheim.

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories