Cleveland Indians rout Chicago White Sox 10-1, maintain AL's best record

Associated Press , WKYC 10:27 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Edwin Encarnacion had a three-run double, and Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs apiece, leading the AL Central champion Indians to a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Cleveland maintained its one-game lead - and owns the tiebreaker - over Houston for the best record in the AL with two games remaining. The top seed will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in the Division Series.

The Indians' 101 victories are the second most in franchise history and set a record for wins by an AL Central team.

Trevor Bauer (17-9) allowed one run over six innings, striking out seven, to win for the ninth time in his last 10 decisions.

Cleveland built a 10-0 lead after three innings, aided by six walks from Mike Pelfrey (3-12) and an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Pelfrey allowed a career-high 10 runs, seven earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

