Cleveland Indians Rumor Mill: 2 weeks until the trading deadline

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 14: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Cleveland Indians in the top of the second inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on July 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Thearon W. Henderson)

CLEVELAND - We are T-minus two weeks until the Major League Baseball non-waiver trading deadline.

I went back and looked at where the Indians were in the standings this time last year. The Tribe was 54-37, good for a six-and-a-half game lead over the Tigers in the AL Central. They were closing in on their first playoff berth since 2013 and needed to generate some excitement to a city that was still basking in the championship glory of the Cavaliers. More importantly, they needed some bullpen reinforcement and a right-handed hitter to come off the bench.

Remember how active the Indians were at the deadline a year ago? They acquired Andrew Miller, Brandon Guyer, and thought they had a deal in place for Jonathan Lucroy.

It's safe to say that despite Clint Frazier and the rest of the prospects given to the Yankees, the Miller deal was a HUGE success. He was brilliant in the postseason, winning the ALCS MVP award. The lefty reliever was picked for the All-Star game this year and picked up the save for the American League.

As I write this, the Indians are 47-43. They are in first place in the Central, but look nothing like a championship team right now. Something is missing. They need a jolt.

So are the Indians connected with any rumors out there as we close in on the trading deadline? Let's take a look at the rumblings out there:

Olney believes the Tribe could be involved in the bidding for A's starter Sonny Gray. "The perception of other teams is that Oakland is intent on moving Gray while he is healthy and throwing well. Gray has a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts."

His dynamite drop-in when it comes to the Tribe and Sonny Gray is classic: "The Cleveland Indians witnessed it first-hand over the weekend, and would love to stuff him in their overhead compartment Wednesday afternoon when they fly home from the Bay Area after a week-long stay."

To this point, that's about it.

I'm sure we'll hear more as the deadline gets closer, but for now I think the Tribe needs to focus on the 25 men in the clubhouse. This team is too good to be struggling like this.

