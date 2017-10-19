WKYC
Close

Cleveland Indians searching for lonely fan spotted at NLCS in Tribe gear

Tyler Carey, WKYC 2:46 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

The Indians' season may be over, but as fans, our devotion to the team will never waver. One man made that plainly clear Wednesday night in Chicago.

During Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, as the defending champion Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 to avoid being swept, TBS cameras panned the crowd at Wrigley Field, and several viewers were amused to see one fan sitting all by himself decked out in Tribe gear.

Talk about Cleveland against the world, seeing as the Indians weren't even playing in the game (and aren't even members of the National League). Tribe fans are now commending the unknown fan for his steadfast support, and now even the team itself is asking for assistance to find the "hero."

If you know who he is, please step up and let the Indians know. The man deserves our praise!

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories