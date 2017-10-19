Cleveland Indians searching for lonely fan spotted at NLCS in Tribe gear

(Photo: Jared Gibson/Twitter)

The Indians' season may be over, but as fans, our devotion to the team will never waver. One man made that plainly clear Wednesday night in Chicago.

During Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, as the defending champion Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 to avoid being swept, TBS cameras panned the crowd at Wrigley Field, and several viewers were amused to see one fan sitting all by himself decked out in Tribe gear.

Keep up the good fight young man...@Indians pic.twitter.com/FqeoqlJJ5t — Jared Gibson (@jtgibby12) October 19, 2017

Talk about Cleveland against the world, seeing as the Indians weren't even playing in the game (and aren't even members of the National League). Tribe fans are now commending the unknown fan for his steadfast support, and now even the team itself is asking for assistance to find the "hero."

Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us. https://t.co/5vjfPesb5E — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 19, 2017

If you know who he is, please step up and let the Indians know. The man deserves our praise!

© 2017 WKYC-TV