Cleveland Indians see maturity from Shawn Armstrong

The Cleveland Indians have seen quite a difference in relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong over the last two seasons.

After dealing with Armstrong’s emotional outburst following a spring-training game two years ago, the Indians watched closely as he matured and rededicated himself in the offseason so much so that he earned his way onto the opening-day roster for the defending American League champions.

“His maturity, we were kind of laughing at him because two years ago, he was sitting in that same seat, and we were kind of yelling at him because he had exploded after a spring-training game and he was down in the tunnel yelling and venting,” Indians manager Terry Francona recalled.

“Now, he’s sitting in the same chair making a Major League team. He’s come a long way, and he has earned the praise he is getting and the responsibility that comes with making a team. He has earned that. It wasn’t given to him, and it’s exciting to watch guys do that.”

Armstrong has made 18 appearances for the Indians over the last two years, and in 18.2 innings of work, he surrendered 14 hits and five earned runs. Against seven walks allowed, Armstrong struck out 18 hitters.

Opposing batters hit just .212 against Armstrong.

Over 10.0 innings of work in 10 appearances this spring, Armstrong struck out 10 hitters against three walks and allowed six hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. Opposing batters hit just .167 against Armstrong this spring.

And Armstrong’s performance in spring training, along with those vying for the final spot in the bullpen, including Kyle Crockett, Carlos Frias and Nick Goody, made it a challenging decision for the Indians’ management.

“We agonized over it, and the last cuts are generally the hardest,” Francona said. “Crockett came in and had an excellent camp. Frias started late, but we’ve loved what we’ve seen and Goody didn’t give up a run, maybe one, so he was probably the hardest, and we told him because he asked us, ‘What could I have done?’ “Nothing. He did everything you could ask. We’re going with a seven-man bullpen. If it’s an eight, he’s probably on the team.”

Francona said that to a man, everyone handled the roster news well, and credited the Indians’ upfront approach with the players ahead of spring training with the positive environment that exists within the clubhouse.

“I know it’s hard for guys to understand, but that’s why we tell them up front, ‘Just do what you can do because we’re going to set up the ball club the best that we think and we’ll communicate it with you,’” Francona said.

“He thanked us for that, and he’s going to be just fine. We knew it was going to be a hard day because some guys really excelled, and it’s a really important decision in their lives and ours, and they all handled it very professionally.”

