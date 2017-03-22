Cleveland Indians see progress from Michael Brantley, Danny Salazar

Cleveland Indians starter Danny Salazar (31) fires a pitch toward home plate against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

Despite making it to extra innings in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs, the Cleveland Indians were far from healthy during their first extended postseason run since the 2007 season.

Champions of the Central Division and American League, the Indians played all but 11 games without the services of All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, who battled shoulder issues that eventually led to season-ending surgery in August.

But Brantley has been working hard throughout spring training and making steady progress, so much so that a spot in the opening-day lineup has not been ruled out for the All-Star left fielder.

“This kid, we’ve been over it a hundred times, he’s done everything in his power, and by all accounts, he is feeling really good, so for me, that’s good enough,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Wherever it leads and whenever it leads, as long as he’s feeling good, we’re probably in good shape.”

In just 11 games with the Indians last season, Brantley recorded nine hits over 39 at-bats, including two doubles, with seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. But when healthy, Brantley has shown an ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

Additionally, the Indians made it through the stretch run of the regular season without All-Star right-handed starter Danny Salazar.

An All-Star after starting the season with a 10-3 record and 2.75 earned run average in 17 starts, Salazar struggled since first experiencing elbow discomfort in July.



Following a return from the All-Star break and a stint on the disabled list in August, Salazar went 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA in eight starts. Over 32.2 innings of work, Salazar allowed 44 hits, 29 runs, 27 of which were earned, and seven home runs with 17 walks against 43 strikeouts.

In two World Series appearances, Salazar worked three innings, surrendering one hit and two walks, but struck out four hitters and did not allow an earned run.

Over five spring-training starts, Salazar has registered a 1-0 record with a 2.93 earned run average and 23 strikeouts over 15.1 innings of work.

“He threw well,” Francona said after Salazar’s most recent spring-training start. “He worked ahead with his fastball, and when Danny works ahead with his fastball, then he can get to that split-change, whatever you call it, and it can be so devastating.

“When he’s not throwing strikes, he can’t get to that, so it’s kind of a double-edged sword, but he was really good. He had a good couple days. The night game gave him a little extra energy, showed up early, had a good work day, so that was a good trip for Danny.”

