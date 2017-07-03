Cleveland Indians send 5 to MLB All-Star Game

Jose Ramirez #11 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 after Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly allowing Lindor to score during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Jason Miller)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will send five representatives to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami this year.

Pitchers Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller, shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Michael Brantley will join manager Terry Francona at Marlins Park July 11 for the 88th All-Star Game.

This is the first time since 2004 that the Indians have sent five players to the All-Star Game.

READ MORE:

Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller named American League All-Star pitchers

Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley named American League All-Star reserves

Jose Ramirez named American League All-Star starter

© 2017 WKYC-TV