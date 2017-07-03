Cleveland Indians send 5 to MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will send five representatives to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami this year.
Pitchers Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller, shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Michael Brantley will join manager Terry Francona at Marlins Park July 11 for the 88th All-Star Game.
This is the first time since 2004 that the Indians have sent five players to the All-Star Game.
