Cleveland Indians shine in American League's win in 2017 MLB All-Star Game

The Cleveland Indians were well represented in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and their four players who participated helped the American League to a 2-1 win over the National League at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, Tuesday night.

American League starting third baseman Jose Ramirez got singles to right field in each of his two at-bats, while reserve outfielder Michael Brantley got a single in the top of the eighth inning. It was Brantley’s first hit in two trips to the All-Star Game.

Then, reliever Andrew Miller registered the extra-inning save in the American League’s fifth straight win and 17th victory over the National League in the last 21 years.

Ramirez had one of the best batting averages in the American League over the first half of the 2017 regular season, and that hot hitting continued in his first career at-bat in the All-Star Game.

On the first pitch from Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer, Ramirez smashed a ball just under the glove of Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and into right field for the single. However, Scherzer struck out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Houston Astros left fielder George Springer to end the top of the first inning.

Just as he did in his first at-bat, Ramirez drove a single to right field in the top of the third inning.

After Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve grounded out and struck out, respectively, Ramirez hit a 1-0 pitch from St. Louis Cardinals hurler Carlos Martinez out of the reach of the infielders and into right for his second consecutive hit.

Then, on a 1-2 pitch with Judge at the plate, Ramirez sprinted toward and slid into second base well ahead of the throw from San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey. However, Judge grounded out to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

Brantley fought long and hard to get back to the field after a pair of injury-shortened seasons due to shoulder surgeries, and he made the most of his second trip to the All-Star Game.

After entering the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brantley got his first at-bat in the top of the eighth and smacked a two-out single to right field. However, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor struck out to end the inning.

Miller came on in relief in the bottom of the 10th inning and earned the save for the American League.

Miller got the first out of the inning courtesy of a diving play in right field from Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers, and Lindor continued the solid defensive play with the next hitter by ranging to his left and firing a quick throw down to first base for the second out of the frame.

Following a two-out walk to Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto, Miller struck out Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger to end the game.

