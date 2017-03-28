Cleveland Indians sign Jose Ramirez to long-term contract

The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Jose Ramirez to a long-term contract, the team announced Tuesday. (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians have signed infielder Jose Ramirez to a long-term deal, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Indians signed Ramirez, 24, to five-year contract, and the deal could be as long as a seven-year pact, as Cleveland has club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Despite struggling through his first three years with the Indians, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

“He’s young, but he’s had bits of four years with us,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I think people forget. Twice, he’s had a tough time coming out of spring training, like a lot of guys do, and last year, for whatever reason, he never had a problem in April.

“He had consistent at-bats and he just turned himself into a really good player. That’s the hope sometimes that if somebody goes down, you want them to fill in admirably, but when you also find out now you have an every-day player, that’s a bonus, and he deserves a lot of credit because he is a really good player.”

All throughout the 2016 season, Ramirez delivered clutch hit after clutch hit, and that continued to be the case in the first three games of the playoffs, where the Cleveland Indians finished off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 4-3 win at Fenway Park.

In his first postseason series, Ramirez smacked five hits in 10 at-bats, including one double, and scored four of the Indians’ 15 runs on the way to the sweep and Cleveland’s first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2007.

In addition to filling a void left by Brantley, Ramirez proved himself to be an every-day player at the Major League level.

Having never hit over .265 when given at least 235 at-bats in a season, Ramirez smacked 176 hits, including 46 doubles and 11 home runs, with 84 runs scored and 76 RBI in 565 plate appearances. Along with his 44 walks, 22 stolen bases and .312 batting average, Ramirez set single-season highs in every major statistical category.

