(Photo: Elsa/ Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians signed long-time catcher Roberto Perez to a four-year contract Sunday.

Perez, 28, has spent his entire career with the Indians being drafted in 2008.

Suffering a thumb injury that required surgery at the start of last season, Perez is showing promise for the 2017-2018 season.

© 2017 WKYC-TV