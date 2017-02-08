Cleveland Indians single-game tickets go on sale March 6 online

Cleveland Indians fans celebrate as Cleveland Indians mascot slider runs thru the outfield with a Postseason 2016 banner following the American League Championship Series Game 2. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

CLEVELAND - In case you haven't heard, pitchers and catchers report in four days.

That means the 2017 MLB season is quickly approaching and you'd better get your tickets if you want to see the reigning AL champs at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public online only March 6, the team announced Wednesday. Tickets won't be available at the team shop or box office until March 13.

Opening Day in Texas is April 3 and the home opener against Chicago is April 11.

The Indians are warning fans to consider buying tickets as soon as possible because lower bowl seats for prime summer weekend games are already nearing sellout. Season ticket holders have priority access to single-game tickets.

Click here to learn more about Indians tickets.

