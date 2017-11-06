Francona wins AL Manager of the Year (Photo: Getty Images)

For the third time in the last five seasons, Indians manager Terry Francona has been named a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year.

Francona, who won the award in 2013 and 2016, guided the Tribe to an American League-best 102 wins and a second straight AL Central title. The remarkable regular season was highlighted by the Indians breaking the record for most consecutive wins by an American League team, as the Tribe reeled off 22 straight.

Tito is joined by Minnesota's Paul Molitor and Houston's A.J. Hinch as a finalist for this year's award, which will be handed out on November 14.

