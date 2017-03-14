Cleveland Indians Spring Training spans all levels, affiliates

Francisco Mejia #73 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates in the dugout with teammates after a seventh inning grand slam against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017. (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - The Cleveland Indians Spring Training season is well underway and every day is a whirl of activity in Goodyear, Arizona.

What many don't realize is that the entire Cleveland Indians organization is out here, meaning players, coaches and staff from all levels of MLB and MiLB are gearing up for the regular season.

There are about 200 players here, ranging from the major league Indians to the five minor league affiliates.

Those affiliates include:

AAA Columbus Clippers

AA Akron RubberDucks (Eastern League Champs!)

High-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Low-A Lake County Captains

Short Season A Mahoning Valley Scrappers

Every day starts with warmups and stretching and moves to skills and practice. There are also workouts, meetings, video review, breakfast, lunch and... oh yeah, games.

For many, the days start before sunrise and last nearly until the sun sets.

Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling is in Goodyear, Arizona giving us an insider view of Indians Spring Training as well as a reminder of what sunshine looks like.

© 2017 WKYC-TV