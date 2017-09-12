Cleveland Indians SS Francisco Lindor hits 30th home run of 2017 season

Sep 11, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a three-run triple during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze. USA Today)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians may be in the midst of chasing history, but one of the team's star players has already achieved it.

With a leadoff home run in the Tribe's Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Tigers, Francisco Lindor became just the third shortstop in MLB history to hit 30 home runs in his age-23 season, joining Alex Rodriguez and Nomar Garciaparra.

Lindor's 383-foot blast to left field gave the Indians a 1-0 lead against Detroit as they vie for their 20th straight victory. With a win on Tuesday night, Cleveland would tie the Oakland A's for the longest winning streak in the expansion era and put the Indians one game behind the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest such streak in baseball history.

A 2-time All-Star, Lindor has been one of the biggest reasons for Cleveland's recent run, in which he's batted .373 from the plate while hitting 9 home runs. With his first-inning homer, Lindor becomes the second Indians player to reach 30 home runs this season, joining designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (34).

On the season, Lindor is now batting .276 to go along with 78 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases.

You can follow live updates from Progressive Field throughout the night as the Indians continue their march toward history here.

