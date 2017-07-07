Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber will not pitch in 2017 MLB All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber will not pitch in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced Friday. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber will not appear in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced on its website Friday that Kluber was one of seven players who had been replaced on the All-Star rosters.

A two-time All-Star in the American League, Kluber will sit out the Mid-Summer Classic after making his scheduled start in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field Sunday.

Since returning from the disabled list after a month of dealing with back issues, Kluber has regained the type of form that made him an American League Cy Young Award finalist last year and an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

In a tough-luck 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field Tuesday night, Kluber struck out 10 hitters, and in doing so, set a new Indians record for the most consecutive 10-plus strikeout performances (five).

Despite taking his third loss of the season, Kluber allowed only one walk, scattered five hits and one earned run and registered the 10 strikeouts over eight innings of work. Of Kluber’s 107 pitches, 73 found the strike zone.

In his last outing ahead of the July 4 loss, Kluber finished off a strong performance throughout the month of June with a 12-strikeout showing over eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on June 29.



The win was Kluber’s fourth in the month of June and marked the sixth straight game in which he went at least six innings. In Kluber’s 13 starts this season, only once has he failed to make it through the sixth inning.



In his career, Kluber has 31 10-plus strikeout games, including the five straight, which broke the club record set by Hall of Famer Bob Feller during the 1938 and 1939 seasons.



In those 31 10-plus strikeout performances, Kluber is 18-1 with an earned run average under 1.50.



On the season, Kluber has struck out 115 hitters against just 21 walks with 65 hits and 28 earned runs allowed over 88.1 innings of work. Despite missing several starts because of the back issues, Kluber has a 7-3 record and 2.85 ERA, which is the lowest of any Indians starting pitcher.

