Cleveland Indians sweep Detroit Tigers in doubleheader 10-0, win 9th in row

Associated Press , WKYC 10:42 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

DETROIT (AP) - Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Cleveland Indians swept a day-night doubleheader, routing the Detroit Tigers 10-0 Friday for their ninth straight win.

The AL Central-leading Indians won the opener 3-2 on Francisco Lindor's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning.

Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5).

Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. In three starts against the Tigers this year - all wins - he has given up one run in 18 innings.

Buck Farmer (3-2) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in three-plus innings.

© 2017 Associated Press

