Cleveland Indians sweep Detroit Tigers in doubleheader 10-0, win 9th in row

Sep 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) celebrates with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (AP) - Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Cleveland Indians swept a day-night doubleheader, routing the Detroit Tigers 10-0 Friday for their ninth straight win.



The AL Central-leading Indians won the opener 3-2 on Francisco Lindor's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning.



Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5).



Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. In three starts against the Tigers this year - all wins - he has given up one run in 18 innings.



Buck Farmer (3-2) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in three-plus innings.

