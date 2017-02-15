Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona: Line between success, failure is very thin: PHOTOS

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona gestures in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Manager Terry Francona was dubbed “The Master of Baseball Chess” during the Cleveland Indians’ march through the 2016 postseason, where they pushed the Chicago Cubs to the brink before losing three straight games in coming up short of the franchise’s first World Series title since 1948.



Whether it was pulling an All-Star starter early in a game, trusting his top three bullpen pitchers (Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen) to carry a heavy burden throughout the three rounds of postseason play or putting Carlos Santana into left field for World Series road games at Wrigley Field, most everything Francona did worked to get the Indians to within a win of a championship despite having a payroll less than half of two of their playoff opponents and roster besieged by injuries.

“There’s a fine line between being smart and dumb, and if that didn’t work with Andrew that (first) night, that would’ve been the stupidest move ever and I knew it,” Francona said. “Andrew threw way too many pitches that night. I was so panicked because we were all in. But it worked.”

To a man, the bullpen combination of Miller, Shaw and Allen told Francona every night that no matter what the workload was the night before, they were ready to pitch in the postseason because of their knowledge of what was at stake.“This bullpen’s so much fun to work with,” Francona said. “The only time you make them mad is when they don’t pitch. They take pride in being available. That’s why I protect Bryan Shaw so much, especially when he went through that rough period.“He’s pitched in more games than all but four pitchers in the last four years. He’s available when he shouldn’t be available, so he gives up runs sometimes, but it helps our team. It saves other guys. They cooperate. When the phone rings, they want to pitch. They don’t ask why they’re pitching, which is wonderful, and it’s not like that everywhere.”In addition to a standout pitching staff, the Indians relied on a young core of inexperienced position players to carry them through the playoffs, and nowhere was that more evident than behind the plate.After a mid-season trade for Jonathan Lucroy fell through when the All-Star backstop rejected the deal in favor of a move from Milwaukee to the Texas Rangers, the Indians turned to Roberto Perez on an every-day basis, and he responded well.Not only did Perez’s bat improve throughout the season and come up big during a couple key spots in the playoffs, but he managed a pitching staff reduced to two healthy starters through the stretch run to the club’s first Central Division title since 2007 and World Series trip in 19 years.“It’s a luxury that we know not only when they’re both healthy, but if somebody goes down, having somebody that can come in and catch every day and not alter the game plan, not alter the way the game’s played is really necessary for a good team,” Francona said.“We know we’re fortunate. Having Yan (Gomes) back is going to be wonderful, but knowing that we can give Yan a day off more often than we want and DH him if he’s swinging the bat well and let Roberto play is really going to help us.”

