Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona proud of Cody Anderson's mature decision

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cody Anderson (56) fires toward home plate during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

It is never easy to make a decision to shut down an entire season before it gets started, but that is the exact call that Cleveland Indians right-handed pitcher Cody Anderson had to make earlier this week when he sat down with medical personal within the organization.

After suffering a sprain of the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his right elbow last week, Anderson consulted with medical personnel and made the decision to undergo Tommy John Surgery to replace the injured ligament.

As a result, Anderson will miss the entire 2017 season with the reigning American League champions.

“It can be a really difficult decision,” Indians manager Terry Francona said after the team’s trip to San Antonio for a two-game spring-training series with the Texas Rangers at the Alamodome. “Between the medical people and the doctors, I think Cody made a really mature decision.”

In two years with the Indians, Anderson has posted a 9-8 record with a 4.50 earned run average over 34 appearances, including 24 starts with one complete game. During 152.0 innings of work, Anderson allowed 162 hits with 77 runs, 76 earned, and 22 home runs, but struck out 98 batters against 37 walks.

Anderson made his debut with the club during the 2015 season and posted a 7-3 record with a 3.05 ERA in 15 games, all of which he started. In 91.1 innings of work, Anderson allowed just 77 hits and 32 runs, 31 of which were earned. He surrendered nine home runs and 24 walks against 44 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .231 against him.

Despite the early-career success, Anderson struggled throughout the 2016 season, building a 2-5 record with a 6.68 ERA over 19 games, only nine of which starts. In just 60.2 innings, Anderson surrendered 85 hits and 45 earned runs. Opposing batters hit .333 and clubbed 13 home runs but struck out 54 times against Anderson in 2016.

“I don’t think he rushed into anything,” Francona said. “I think he thought it through, and this way, it’s all in front of him now as opposed to maybe it works, but maybe he’s pitching at 85 or 90 percent and maybe he’ll have a procedure done anyway.

“This way, he gets it done. Knowing Cody, the way he works, he’ll come back even better and have the rest of his career in front of him. He was working out (Sunday) morning. Everybody that’s been around Cody knows that he’ll come back probably better because he’ll work so hard in other areas.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV