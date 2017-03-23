Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona questions timing of World Baseball Classic

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona looks on during spring-training workouts at the Cleveland Indians' Goodyear, Arizona, practice facility. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians have spent much of their spring-training practices and games without the services of 11 players and one assistant coach because of appearances for their respective countries in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

And with the Indians trying to make enough improvements to not only make it back to the playoffs, but do what is necessary to finish off the year with a World Series championship, there have been some unique challenges in preparing for the 2017 season.

“I know they’re trying to grow the game with the WBC,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I get it, but there’s a reason we’re here. We’re trying to prepare for a season, and a lot of it, too, but we’re not a club sport. We’re playing for keeps, and you want to get ready, and it’s a little disjointed.”

When asked if a smaller tournament around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game would be a better alternative, Francona said “there isn’t a good time. There just isn’t.”

“It’s just when you’re sending pitchers out there, you want your pitchers pitching for you because you know there’s attrition and things like that,” Francona said. “When they’re pitching not for your team, you’re holding your breath a little bit. The idea of a World Tournament where everybody was at their best is really interesting, intriguing. I don’t know how you would ever do that.

“Our work on our fundamentals, we’re going to end up doing a lot of them the last week of the season, which is kind of backwards just because we’re going to need to do it because the guys haven’t been here.”

Although the Indians have plenty of players who participated in the World Baseball Classic, Francona was “very much” concerned with the pitchers in the tournament, particularly Cleveland lefty Andrew Miller, who was an integral part of the playoff run last year after being acquired in a mid-season trade with the New York Yankees.

“Guys started pitching March 7, March 8,” Francona said. “In a normal spring training, Andrew wouldn’t even throw breaking balls until after that, let alone think about going back to back, and all of a sudden, there’s 35,000 people in the stands and he’s trying to rip off breaking balls. That makes you hold your breath.

“Vinnie Pestano is the best example, worst example, however you want to say it. He threw too hard before he was ready, and he never came back. It’s hard, man. That’s why spring training is as long as it is because guys need to get ready and ramp up.

“That’s why, certain innings, we’ll make a guy throw in the bullpen to finish out if he wants to work on his breaking ball because we don’t want him ripping one off trying to throw the best one. They’re not ready yet. There needs to be a progression, and then, when they come back, now there’s 3,000 people at the game. It’s different. It’s just not the way spring training is set up.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV