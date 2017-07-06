Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona still in hospital, will miss third straight game tonight

Francona wins AL Manager of the Year (Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Indians' manager Terry Francona will miss his third straight game Thursday night as he continues to undergo observation at the Cleveland Clinic.

MLB.com Tribe reporter Jordan Bastian revealed the news on Twitter earlier today. His post was later retweeted by the Indians' official Twitter account.

Indians announce that bench coach Brad Mills will continue to manage tonight. Terry Francona still hospitalized. No other update as of now. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 6, 2017

Francona, 58, has been in the hospital since Tuesday as doctors try to figure out the cause of his recent health problems. The two-time AL Manager of the Year has twice had to leave games early this season, with symptoms including dizziness and a high heart rate.

While team president Chris Antonetti told reporters earlier this week Francona hasn't experienced any new episodes, it is unknown when he will return to the Indians dugout, or if he will be able to manage the American League team in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Bench coach Brad Mills will once again serve as acting manager as the Indians wrap up their three-game series with the San Diego Padres tonight at 7:10.

