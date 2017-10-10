Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona 'thinks' DH Edwin Encarnacion will be ready to play in ALDS Game 5

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona "thinks" DH Edwin Encarnacion will be ready to play in Game 5 of the 2017 ALDS against the New York Yankees Wednesday night. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians just might get some pop back in their lineup.

Indians manager Terry Francona is confident designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion will play against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Progressive Field Wednesday night.

“I think so,” Francona said when asked if Encarnacion will be available to play.

“He’s been hitting off of a machine already. We’re going to test him running. He’s never been one of our biggest base-stealing threats, but we’re going to test him to make sure he can go.”

In the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 at Progressive Field, the Indians mounted a rally, as they loaded the bases when Encarnacion was hit by a pitch in the knee, and then, drew even at 2-2 when first baseman Carlos Santana smacked a two-run single to left field.

However, on the next play, outfielder Jay Bruce lined out to shortstop, and on his dive toward second base to avoid being doubled up, Encarnacion planted his right foot, but momentum kept him going, which caused his ankle to buckle underneath the weight.

Encarnacion was removed from the game and left Progressive Field in a walking boot.

© 2017 WKYC-TV